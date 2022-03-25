LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEG. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($170.33) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($174.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.19 ($157.35).

Shares of LEG opened at €103.90 ($114.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €121.35. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($108.24).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

