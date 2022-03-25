Strs Ohio Sells 5,254 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $203,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $229,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

Shares of ACHC opened at $64.78 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

