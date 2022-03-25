The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $14,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

