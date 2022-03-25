$432.65 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) to post $432.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $431.70 million to $433.60 million. Forward Air posted sales of $362.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.76. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

