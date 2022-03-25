Strs Ohio Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,579,000 after buying an additional 385,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 118.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.96.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.