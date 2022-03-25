Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $164.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $117.21 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

