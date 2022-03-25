Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.22 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $467.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.05. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.89 and a 12 month high of $468.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

