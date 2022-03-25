Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,213 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

GRMN opened at $116.82 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.72.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

