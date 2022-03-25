DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.19. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -298.71 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.