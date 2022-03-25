Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.83.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average of $158.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $132.58 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,547,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

