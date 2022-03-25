HC Wainwright Cuts Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target to $11.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

