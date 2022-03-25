Citigroup Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $275.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.05.

Shares of COIN opened at $190.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $150.12 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $2,947,920.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

