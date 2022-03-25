Citigroup Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $275.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.05.
Shares of COIN opened at $190.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $150.12 and a 12-month high of $429.54.
In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $2,947,920.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
