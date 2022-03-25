Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $190.00 at Mizuho

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.67.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Square will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

