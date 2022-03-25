UGI (NYSE:UGI) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of UGI opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. UGI has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of UGI by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of UGI by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

