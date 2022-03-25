VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

SMH stock opened at $276.48 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $222.82 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.83 and its 200 day moving average is $280.66.

