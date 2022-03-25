Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 278 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.01 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

