SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (Get Rating)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.