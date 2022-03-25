SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NYSE SSU opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. SIGNA Sports United has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

