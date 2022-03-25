Morgan Stanley Increases Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $63.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank cut Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Southern stock opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,726 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

