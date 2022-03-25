Allworth Financial LP Purchases 584 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

