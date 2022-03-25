Allworth Financial LP Sells 27 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX opened at $540.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

