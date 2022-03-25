Allworth Financial LP Sells 550 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $92.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $33,394.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,067. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

