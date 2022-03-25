Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,715 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.