Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 21,838 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 815,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

