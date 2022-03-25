Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.