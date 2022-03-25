Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after buying an additional 5,345,795 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after buying an additional 2,505,759 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,537,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 860,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNF opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

