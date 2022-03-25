NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $91.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

