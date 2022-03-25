Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

