Morgan Stanley Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $58.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.86.

Edison International stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.62.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Edison International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 375,474 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Edison International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

