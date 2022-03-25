Citigroup Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $66.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.23.

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

