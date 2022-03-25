SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SouthState were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SouthState by 30.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SouthState alerts:

SSB opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.85. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. Raymond James upped their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,335 shares of company stock worth $375,706 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SouthState (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.