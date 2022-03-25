Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $317,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Christopher Riley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Christopher Riley bought 1,630 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,113.40.
- On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00.
Shares of PLBY stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $620.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.
About PLBY Group (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
