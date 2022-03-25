Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $317,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Christopher Riley bought 1,630 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,113.40.

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $620.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

