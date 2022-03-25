PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells C$387,419.08 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$387,419.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,780 shares in the company, valued at C$1,182,902.76.

TSE PHX opened at C$6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.01. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.18.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

