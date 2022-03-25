Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) SVP Stacy D. Krause Sells 1,415 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KAI opened at $197.21 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $99,613,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

