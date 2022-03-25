First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 46,715 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.