Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 680 at Morgan Stanley

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 600 ($7.90) to GBX 680 ($8.95) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.86) to GBX 730 ($9.61) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Shares of IFJPY stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Informa has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

