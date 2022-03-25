iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.64 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14.

