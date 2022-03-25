Huntington National Bank Makes New $97,000 Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,011,000 after purchasing an additional 382,977 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,851,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,516,000 after purchasing an additional 244,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,655,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,320,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

