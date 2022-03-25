Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

SPXL opened at $119.00 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $147.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

