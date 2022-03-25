Huntington National Bank Acquires Shares of 1,306 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after acquiring an additional 59,981 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,159 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

ICVT opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $91.79. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

