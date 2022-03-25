ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in ONEOK by 1.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in ONEOK by 5.3% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.