Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

IAT opened at $61.06 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80.

