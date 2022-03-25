Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 953 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of FTXO opened at $33.21 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80.

