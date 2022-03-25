Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 36,713 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56.

Shares of GMS opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GMS by 2,218.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 122.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

