Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,591,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,530,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -91.03%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

