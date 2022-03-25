Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $236.53 on Friday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $173.02 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average of $259.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.