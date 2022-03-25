Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 38,496 shares.The stock last traded at $3.08 and had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

