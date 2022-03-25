Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $136.80

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 134.96 ($1.78), with a volume of 51269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.40 ($1.30).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £893.18 million and a PE ratio of 35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile (LON:HBRN)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.