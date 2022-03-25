Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $136.80

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 134.96 ($1.78), with a volume of 51269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.40 ($1.30).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £893.18 million and a PE ratio of 35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

