AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Down to $22.71

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.71, but opened at $21.84. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $850.61 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 1,227,882 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 107,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

