Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of MO opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,393,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

