Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $11.29

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $10.84. Agora shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 3,847 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agora by 57.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agora by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 27.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 558,286 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agora by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,264,000 after buying an additional 303,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

